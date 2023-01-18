INFINITE & DIVINE Release "Our Time" Lyric Video

Infinite & Divine, a collaboration between two Swedish musicians, guitarist/songwriter/producer Jan Åkesson and vocalist Tezzi (a/k/a Terese Persson), have released a lyric video for "Our Time", a track from their sophomore album, Ascendancy (Frontiers Music Srl). Watch below:

In the summer of 2019, Jan and Tezzi first encountered one another and shortly after that set to work on writing songs for what would ultimately become their debut album, Silver Lining. Said album was a fantastic combination of Jan’s energetic heavy riffs, the influences of their varied taste in melodic hard rock and metal, and Tezzi’s melodic, yet powerful vocals. Ascendancy sees the two taking that songwriting formula and building upon it to craft an even more thrilling and energetic album, highlighting all their strengths.

Terese "Tezzi" Persson started her musical career doing local troubadour gigs at the age of 17, but before that had already started writing her own songs and lyrics. Over the years, she has appeared in different musical projects both as a lead singer in metal and progressive rock bands, as well as doing backup vocals for various Swedish artists. In 2013, she also appeared on the second album, Fantasmagoria, from Epysode (featuring Mike Lepond of Symphony X, Simone Mularoni of DGM, and Tom Englund of Evergrey among others). In 2021, she partnered up with four other stunning lead vocalists in the pop metal outfit Venus 5, whose self-titled debut album was released in June 2022.

Jan Åkesson started out as a songwriter while also appearing as lead guitarist in several bands, before he decided to step back from the live scene to focus on writing and producing songs. He started the band StoneLake, who released seven studio albums, while at the same time writing songs for other artists around the world, all who were performing different styles of music. In 2017, he also released the album Ascension by his solo project Shadow Rain.

Tracklisting:

“Ashes To Ashes”

“LARP”

“Remedy”

“Our Time”

“Leave Me”

“Silent Revolution”

“I Hold My Life”

“Forever With Me”

“Down”

“Parasites”

“Small Deeds”

“LARP”:

Line-up:

Tezzi - Lead & Backing Vocals

Jan Åkesson - Guitars, Bass, Keyboards, Backing Vocals, & Programming

Additional Musicians:

Jens Westberg - Drums

Mikael Hylén - Keyboard Solo on “Ashes To Ashes”