INFINITY DREAM Feat. Former / Current WIDOW Members Release “Another Day” Video

Raleigh, NC melodic metal band Infinity Dream have released a new music video for the song "Another Day". The track comes from their debut album Memories on Metal Assault Records and was shot by Chris Harris. “Another Day” is the third single from the album.

The band features past and present members of traditional metal band Widow, alongside a classically trained keyboardist and vocalist. The album has a dark, melodic atmosphere, with harmony guitars and vocals layered with lush classical passages. It is inspired by the likes of Fates Warning, Candlemass, Warlord, Tony Martin era Black Sabbath, Paradise Lost, Dio and Savatage all while creating a unique sound and expression.

Infinity Dream will perform at Legions Of Metal Festival in Chicago on June 3. They will appear alongside Metal Church, The Rods, Legion of Doom, Summerlands, and more.

Purchase Memories on Bandcamp.