INGESTED Debut Music Video For "From Hollow Words" Feat. ABORTED's SVEN DE CALUWÉ

Ingested will release their new album, Ashes Lie Still, on November 4 via Metal Blade. Today, the band has shared the video for "From Hollow Words." Watch below.

"You ever know one of those pricks that constantly say they'll do things differently, or say they're sorry for fucking you about, but then they always just do the same things over and over again? Well, our new single is about those types of arseholes," says vocalist Jason Evans. "Allow us to present to you 'From Hollow Words," featuring our good friend Sven de Caluwé of death metal monsters Aborted. We've wanted to work with Sven for a very long time and we couldn't be happier to show you the result of Ingested and Aborted smashing heads!"

He continues, "This beast of a song is no-nonsense, heavy, aggressive, and is exactly what fans of both bands want to hear! The fast-paced, back and forth, call-and-response style delivery between myself and Sven keeps the energy up to max from start to finish and the blend of our styles compliment each other ferociously."

Regarding the visual, he states, "As always, Loki Films provides the visuals and has done a fantastic job. So what are you waiting for? Stream the song, watch the video, and blast it until your neighbors are banging on your front door!"

Sven de Caluwé weighed in, saying, “Beyond stoked to have taken part in the new Ingested record, I've known the guys for years now and we have toured together a few times; they're a machine that just hits like a wrecking ball — not the pop type of 'Wrecking Ball,' mind you. This new record will turn many heads, I'm sure, and is their heaviest-sounding to date. Check it out and remember what Jack Burton always says: It's all in the slams."

Ingested are the flagbearers of modern UK death metal. They have been churning out bilious anti-anthems for more than a decade-and-a-half, dropping a string of releases that have helped shape the genre. They return with Ashes Lie Still, their most dynamic, inventive, and daring release to date, holding nothing back. The band describes it as "a modern essential. It still has the core Ingested elements of groovy slamming riffs, quick drumming, and guttural vocals but there's also atmosphere, ethereal moments, and some raw old school aggression."

Over the course of 10 tracks, Ingested hack, slash, and steamroll through everything in their path, and Ashes Lie Still easily stands as the highpoint of an already impressive career.

Founded in 2006 in Manchester, England, Ingested have since toured extensively with Cannibal Corpse, The Black Dahlia Murder, Nile, Carnifex, and Revocation, and have been seen on European festival stages including Summer Breeze Open Air. Slimmed down to a three-piece, the band feels it is in the best place it ever has been, enabling the members to work at the top of their game.

Ashes Lie Still was co-produced by the band and previous collaborator Nico Beninato, with drummer Lyn Jeffs living close to Beninato's studio in Mallorca and recording his drums there, while Sean Hynes recorded his guitars at home in the UK with the producer assisting remotely. Vocal tracking was interrupted by Jason Evans falling seriously ill when finally making it to Mallorca and was ultimately tracked back in Manchester. Bass was again supplied by Dominic Grimard (Ion Dissonance/The Last Felony).

Ingested succinctly encapsulate their existence, saying, "We've always been the underdogs, always fighting for scraps. Well it's time to get out of the fucking way, because now it's our turn to eat at the table."

The album will come in several vinyl variants, all listed below:

* Clear with Black Smoke (US exclusive)

* Sunset Peach Marble (US exclusive)

* Violet purple marbled (EU exclusive ltd to 1000)

* Natural clear w/ white splatter (EU exclusive ltd to 250)

* White/orange color in color (EU exclusive ltd to 250)

* Natural clear w/ blue-purple, orange & black splatter (EU exclusive ltd to 250)

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Ashes Lie Still" (Feat. Julia Frau)

"Shadows In Time"

"You'll Never Learn"

"Tides Of Glass"

"From Hollow Words" (Feat. Sven de Caluwé)

"Sea Of Stone"

"All I've Lost" (Feat. Matthew K. Heafy)

"With Broken Wings"

"Echoes Of Hate"

"Scratch The Vein"

"Rebirth" (Digital version only; new mix by Christian Donaldson)

"Tides Of Glass" video:

"Ashes Lie Still" video:

"Shadows In Time" video:

LIneup:

Jason Evans - Vocals

Sean Hynes - Guitars + Backing Vocals

Lyn Jeffs - Drums