INGESTED Debut "With Broken Wings" Music Video

UK death metal trio, Ingested, released their new album, Ashes Lie Still, last fall via Metal Blade. Today, the band has shared the video for "With Broken Wings". It's truly a slice of life... Ingested style!

"Manchester has always been a big part of our identity, so we wanted to the video to be a nod and a homage to our roots and the music we grew up listening to as kids," says singer Jason Evans. "We filmed it on location on a street in a Manchester housing estate, in one continuous take. No bells or whistles, just a dirty Manc, on a Mancunian street, with some fucking heavy riffs! This is our home. Enjoy!"

Tracklisting:

"Ashes Lie Still" (Feat. Julia Frau)

"Shadows In Time"

"You'll Never Learn"

"Tides Of Glass"

"From Hollow Words" (Feat. Sven de Caluwé)

"Sea Of Stone"

"All I've Lost" (Feat. Matthew K. Heafy)

"With Broken Wings"

"Echoes Of Hate"

"Scratch The Vein"

"Rebirth" (Digital version only; new mix by Christian Donaldson)

Ingested will return to the road on a North American headline tour next week. All dates are below.

Ingested dates with Devourment, Extermination Dismemberment, Organectomy:

May

4 - Brooklyn Monarch - Brooklyn, NY

5 - Lovedraft's - Mechanicsburg, PA

6 - Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

7 - Hangar 1819 - Greensboro, NC

9 - Gramps - Miami, FL w/ Implosive Disgorgence

10 - Conduit - Orlando, FL w/ Implosive Disgorgence

11 - Masquerade (Hell) - Atlanta, GA

12 - The End - Nashville, TN

13 - Rev Room - Little Rock, AR w/ PeelingFlesh

14 - Ridglea Room - Fort Worth, TX w/ PeelingFlesh

16 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX w/ PeelingFlesh

17 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX w/ PeelingFlesh

18 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

19 - Nile Underground - Mesa, AZ

20 - Chain Reaction - Anaheim, CA

21 - Neck Of The Woods - San Francisco, CA

23 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR w/ I Declare War

24 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA w/ I Declare War

25 - The Big Dipper - Spokane, WA

26 - The Shredder - Boise, ID

27 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

28 - Roxy Theater - Denver, CO

30 - Cobra Lounge - Chicago, IL

31 - Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

June

1 - No Class - Cleveland, OH

2 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON

3 - Foufones Electriques - Montreal, QC

4 - Sonia - Cambridge, MA

Lineup:

Jason Evans - Vocals

Sean Hynes - Guitars + Backing Vocals

Lyn Jeffs - Drums