INGESTED Release "All I've Lost" Guitar And Drum Playthrough Videos

Ingested recently released their new album, Ashes Lie Still, via Metal Blade. Today, the band share guitar and drum playthrough videos for the single, "All I've Lost". Watch both below:

Ingested are the flagbearers of modern UK death metal. They have been churning out bilious anti-anthems for more than a decade-and-a-half, dropping a string of releases that have helped shape the genre. They return with Ashes Lie Still, their most dynamic, inventive, and daring release to date, holding nothing back. The band describes it as "a modern essential. It still has the core Ingested elements of groovy slamming riffs, quick drumming, and guttural vocals but there's also atmosphere, ethereal moments, and some raw old school aggression."

Over the course of 10 tracks, Ingested hack, slash, and steamroll through everything in their path, and Ashes Lie Still easily stands as the highpoint of an already impressive career.

Founded in 2006 in Manchester, England, Ingested have since toured extensively with Cannibal Corpse, The Black Dahlia Murder, Nile, Carnifex, and Revocation, and have been seen on European festival stages including Summer Breeze Open Air. Slimmed down to a three-piece, the band feels it is in the best place it ever has been, enabling the members to work at the top of their game.

Ashes Lie Still was co-produced by the band and previous collaborator Nico Beninato, with drummer Lyn Jeffs living close to Beninato's studio in Mallorca and recording his drums there, while Sean Hynes recorded his guitars at home in the UK with the producer assisting remotely. Vocal tracking was interrupted by Jason Evans falling seriously ill when finally making it to Mallorca and was ultimately tracked back in Manchester. Bass was again supplied by Dominic Grimard (Ion Dissonance/The Last Felony).

Ingested succinctly encapsulate their existence, saying, "We've always been the underdogs, always fighting for scraps. Well it's time to get out of the fucking way, because now it's our turn to eat at the table."

The album comes in several vinyl variants, all listed below:

* Clear with Black Smoke (US exclusive)

* Sunset Peach Marble (US exclusive)

* Violet purple marbled (EU exclusive ltd to 1000)

* Natural clear w/ white splatter (EU exclusive ltd to 250)

* White/orange color in color (EU exclusive ltd to 250)

* Natural clear w/ blue-purple, orange & black splatter (EU exclusive ltd to 250)

Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Ashes Lie Still" (Feat. Julia Frau)

"Shadows In Time"

"You'll Never Learn"

"Tides Of Glass"

"From Hollow Words" (Feat. Sven de Caluwé)

"Sea Of Stone"

"All I've Lost" (Feat. Matthew K. Heafy)

"With Broken Wings"

"Echoes Of Hate"

"Scratch The Vein"

"Rebirth" (Digital version only; new mix by Christian Donaldson)

"All I've Lost" video:

"From Hollow Words" video:

"Tides Of Glass" video:

"Ashes Lie Still" video:

"Shadows In Time" video:

Lineup:

Jason Evans - Vocals

Sean Hynes - Guitars + Backing Vocals

Lyn Jeffs - Drums