INGESTED Release "Shadows In Time" Live Drum-Cam Video

UK death metal trio, Ingested, will return to North America this spring on a month-long headlining tour. Ahead of the trek, the band have released drum-cam footage of Lyn Jeffs ripping through the track, "Shadows in Time", taken from their latest album, Ashes Lie Still.

The footage, shot by Eduardo Ruiz, was filmed live on November 18 at Roxian Theater in Mckees Rocks, PA during The Pain Remains Tour.

Dubbed Ingesting North America 2023 - The Slam Tour Of The Year, the journey will commence on May 4 in Brooklyn, New York and run through June 4 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Additional support will be provided by Devourment, Extermination Dismemberment, and Organectomy as well as special guests Implosive Disgorgence, PeelingFlesh, and I Declare War on select dates.

Comments vocalist Jason Evans, "Absolutely buzzing to announce our North American headlining tour this May! We return to the US and Canada for what is, hands down, The Slam Tour Of The Year, bringing with us Devourment, Extermination Dismemberment, Organectomy, and on select dates Implosive Disgorgence, PeelingFlesh, I Declare War, and yet another to be announced! There is no tour as brutal as this one. Tickets are on sale now! Get yours ASAP and don't miss out!"

Ingested dates with Devourment, Extermination Dismemberment, Organectomy:

May

4 - Brooklyn Monarch - Brooklyn, NY

5 - Lovedraft's - Mechanicsburg, PA

6 - Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

7 - Hangar 1819 - Greensboro, NC

9 - Gramps - Miami, FL w/ Implosive Disgorgence

10 - Conduit - Orlando, FL w/ Implosive Disgorgence

11 - Masquerade (Hell) - Atlanta, GA

12 - The End - Nashville, TN

13 - Rev Room - Little Rock, AR w/ PeelingFlesh

14 - Ridglea Room - Fort Worth, TX w/ PeelingFlesh

16 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX w/ PeelingFlesh

17 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX w/ PeelingFlesh

18 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

19 - Nile Underground - Mesa, AZ

20 - Chain Reaction - Anaheim, CA

21 - Neck Of The Woods - San Francisco, CA

23 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR w/ I Declare War

24 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA w/ I Declare War

25 - The Big Dipper - Spokane, WA

26 - The Shredder - Boise, ID

27 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

28 - Roxy Theater - Denver, CO

30 - Cobra Lounge - Chicago, IL

31 - Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

June

1 - No Class - Cleveland, OH

2 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON

3 - Foufones Electriques - Montreal, QC

4 - Sonia - Cambridge, MA

Ingested recently released their new album, Ashes Lie Still, via Metal Blade. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Ashes Lie Still" (Feat. Julia Frau)

"Shadows In Time"

"You'll Never Learn"

"Tides Of Glass"

"From Hollow Words" (Feat. Sven de Caluwé)

"Sea Of Stone"

"All I've Lost" (Feat. Matthew K. Heafy)

"With Broken Wings"

"Echoes Of Hate"

"Scratch The Vein"

"Rebirth" (Digital version only; new mix by Christian Donaldson)

"All I've Lost" video:

"From Hollow Words" video:

"Tides Of Glass" video:

"Ashes Lie Still" video:

"Shadows In Time" video:

Lineup:

Jason Evans - Vocals

Sean Hynes - Guitars + Backing Vocals

Lyn Jeffs - Drums