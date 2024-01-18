INGESTED To Release The Tide Of Death And Fractured Dreams Full-Length In April; "Paragon Of Purity" Music Video Posted

UK death metal juggernauts, Ingested, will unleash their new full-length studio album, The Tide Of Death And Fractured Dreams, on April 5 via Metal Blade Records.

Not many top-tier death metal bands can record and release an album a year and follow it with an extensive tour. That's hardly ever been the case for Manchester, England's crushing, visceral Ingested. Since the release of their fifth album, 2020's Where Only God May Tread, the band has been on a creative tear that has produced almost a full record every year - even through the COVID-19 pandemic - but has resulted in the kind of musical growth that only comes from constantly practicing, playing, and writing.

The band's latest output, The Tide Of Death And Fractured Dreams, is not only as innovative and brutal as their last disc - the bleak, firestorm Ashes Lie Still - it showcases a band willing to expand its creativity without sacrificing the ferocity that made it one of the most impressively destructive, technical death metal bands on the scene. The Tide Of Death And Fractured Dreams is proof that once Ingested sniffs out a trail of musical blood, they ravenously follow it until they've uncovered a festering feast.

Produced by the band with the guidance of recording engineer Nico Beninato, the record includes a guest appearance by Chimaira's Mark Hunter who provides guest vocals for the track "In Nothingness" and Sylosis singer Josh Middleton who contributes to "Expect To Fail," as well as the striking cover art of David Seidman.

Whether pummelling listeners with double-bass rolls, blast-beats, and grinding rhythm; breaking it all down with jagged, staggered riffs, and piercing harmonics; or flooding the mix with rapid-fire bursts of minor key melodies, Ingested has injected all of their experience, skill, and artistry into the ten trenchant new songs on The Tide Of Death And Fractured Dreams. Where the new album differs from its predecessor isn't in its brutality or melodicism, it's in the songwriting and the way the tunes flow together in a way that's vicious, but not morose.

"Ashes… was constructed in the COVID period, and the mood of that album definitely reflects that time," the band notes, "With The Tide Of Death And Fractured Dreams, we wanted to bring the energy up a bit. As much as we like what we did with Ashes…, its depressive tone isn't something we wanted to continue to explore quite as much. There are definitely some dark moments on …Tide…, but for the most part, we took a more upbeat approach to the songs this time round."

In advance of the record's release, today the band revealed the first single, "Paragon Of Purity," and its accompanying video. The track seamlessly contrasts devastating guitar chugs and a spine-tingling minor-key licks with a wall of blast beats and a balance of intense, dizzying riffs that explore both sides of the sonic spectrum; it's alternately reminiscent of Obituary and Morbid Angel.

Elaborates guitarist Sean Hynes, who penned the lyrics for this particular track, "It's about loving what we do, how hard we've worked for it, and the support we have from our families back home. Missing them and being on the road is hard, but we couldn't do it without them."

Watch the video below.

The Tide Of Death And Fractured Dreams will be released on CD, digitally, and LP in the following color variants:

- Pulverised Viridian (US)

- Wounded Scarlet (US)

- Sapphire Shards (EU)

- Empty Crimson (EU - ltd. 500)

- Shattered Harlequin (EU - ltd. 500)

Find pre-order options here.

The Tide Of Death And Fractured Dreams tracklisting:

"Paragon Of Purity"

"Endless Machine"

"Where No Light Shines"

"Expect To Fail" (feat. Josh Middleton of Sylosis)

"Starve The Fire"

"Numinous"

"In Nothingness" (feat. Mark Hunter of Chimaira)

"Pantheon"

"Kingdoms Of Sand"

"A Path Once Lost"

"Paragon Of Purity" video:

Lineup:

Jason Evans - vocals

Sean Hynes - guitars, backing vocals

Lyn Jeffs - drums

(Photo - Eduardo Ruiz)