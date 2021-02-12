INGLORIOUS Debut "Messiah" Music Video; New Album Out Now

Inglorious have released a video for "Messiah", a track from their new album, We Will Ride, out now. Watch the clip below, and order We Will Ride from the Frontiers EU and US webstores, as well as the band's webstore.

Tracklisting:

"She Won't Let You Go"

"Messiah"

"Medusa"

"Eye Of The Storm"

"Cruel Intentions"

"My Misery"

"Do You Like It"

"He Will Provide"

"We Will Meet Again"

"God Of War"

"We Will Ride"

"Messiah" video:

"Medusa" video:

"She Won't Let You Go" video: