INGLORIOUS Release "Eye Of The Storm" Lyric Video

April 26, 2021, an hour ago

news hard rock inglorious

Inglorious have released a lyric video for "Eye Of The Storm", a track from their new album, We Will Ride, out now. Watch the clip below, and order We Will Ride from the Frontiers EU and US webstores, as well as the band's webstore.

Tracklisting:

"She Won't Let You Go"
"Messiah"
"Medusa"
"Eye Of The Storm"
"Cruel Intentions"
"My Misery"
"Do You Like It"
"He Will Provide"
"We Will Meet Again"
"God Of War"
"We Will Ride"

"Eye Of The Storm" lyric video:

"Messiah" video:

"Medusa" video:

"She Won't Let You Go" video:



