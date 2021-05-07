INHUMAN CONDITION Issues “Euphoriphobia” Video

Florida’s new death/thrash band Inhuman Condition have released their new single, “Euphoriphobia” along with a music video, which can be viewed below.

The band, consisting of Terry Butler (Obituary, ex-Massacre/Death/Six Feet Under) on bass, Jeramie Kling (Venom Inc, The Absence, ex-Massacre) on vocals and drums, and Taylor Nordberg (The Absence, ex-Massacre) on guitar, will release their debut album entitled “Rat°God” on June 4 on Kling/Nordberg’s own Listenable Insanity Records. The trio has also signed licensing deals with Black Serpent Records (Germany/Europe), Spiritual Beast (Japan), Metalized Distro (Mexico), Rapture Records (Brazil), and Burdentombs (Malaysia).

Kling said “‘Euphoriphobia’ is a collection of thoughts that are channeled into one bullet. This bullet is then loaded into a chamber of a large weapon. That large weapon is then aimed and ready. What comes next is up to you,"

The video for “Euphoriphobia” was filmed by Deidra Kling and cut by Jeramie Kling, and features footage from Inhuman Condition’s recent show with Deicide at the Verona in New Port Richey, Florida on April 17.

Rat God was mixed by Kling and mastered by Nordberg at their own Smoke & Mirrors Productions in Spring Hill, Florida, where the album was written and recorded. The artwork for the album was done by Dan Goldsworthy (Accept, Cradle Of Filth, Alestorm, Xentrix).

Tracklisting:

“Euphoriphobia”

“The Neck Step”

“Planetary Paroxysm”

“Killing Pace”

“Gravebound”

“Tyrantula”

“Rat God”

“Crown Of Mediocrity”

“Fait Accompli”

"Euphoriphobia" video:

“Tyrantula” video:

Inhuman Condition is:

Terry Butler - bass

Jeramie Kling - drums/vocals

Taylor Nordberg - guitar