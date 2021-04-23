INHUMAN CONDITION Issues “Tyrantula” Video

Newly formed death metal band Inhuman Condition have released their first single, “Tyrantula” with an accompanying video. “Tyrantula” will be on the group’s debut album Rat God.

Inhuman Condition announced its arrival earlier this year, when vocalist/drummer Jeramie Kling (ex-Massacre, Venom Inc, The Absence, Goregäng) and guitarist Taylor Nordberg (ex-Massacre, The Absence, Goregäng) revealed that the music that was previously written for the new Massacre album was to be revived in a new band with bassist Terry Butler (Obituary, ex-Massacre/Death/Six Feet Under).

“Finally these songs can start seeing the light of day! It has been so long since they were originally written, but it has been well worth the wait. “Tyrantula” was such a fun choice for a single because it’s a total skull-smasher. From the intro, to the stomping riff, to the thrashy bits, it’s intense the whole way through, and I think it gets stuck in your head,” Nordberg said.

The video for “Tyrantula” was filmed at Bay Stage Live in Tampa, Florida by Deidra Kling, and edited by Jeramie Kling. The song on the album features a guest solo by fellow former Massacre member Rick Rozz, although he does not appear in the video.

The trio previously announced their partnership with Blood Blast Distribution to release the album on digital formats, a vinyl deal with Black Serpent Records (set for an August 6 release), and will self-release the CD via Kling/Nordberg's Listenable Insanity Records. The band has also signed several licensing deals with labels world-wide to release additional CDs, which will be announced soon.

Rat God was mixed by Kling and mastered by Nordberg at their own Smoke & Mirrors Productions in Spring Hill, Florida, where the album was written and recorded. The artwork for the album was done by Dan Goldsworthy (Accept, Cradle Of Filth, Alestorm, Xentrix).

Tracklisting:

“Euphoriphobia”

“The Neck Step”

“Planetary Paroxysm”

“Killing Pace”

“Gravebound”

“Tyrantula”

“Rat God”

“Crown Of Mediocrity”

“Fait Accompli”

“Tyrantula” video:

Inhuman Condition is:

Terry Butler - bass

Jeramie Kling - drums/vocals

Taylor Nordberg - guitar