INHUMAN CONDITION - New Album Available For Pre-Order; Details Of Limited Edition Monster Box Revealed

As promised, the eagerly awaited sophomore album, Fearsick, from Florida death metal vets Inhuman Condition is now available for pre-order via Bandcamp. Go to this location.

Limited to 100, a Monster Box set is available and comes with the US jewel case version of the CD with a bonus track exclusive to the US release ("Whiplash" - Metallica cover), 30"x30" poster flag, 3"x3" album sticker, signed/hand-numbered band photo, 3"x4" punk-style patch, logo pin, signature Terry Butler pick and signature Taylor Nordberg pick.

Includes digital pre-order of Fearsick. You get one track now (streaming via the free Bandcamp app and also available as a high-quality download in MP3, FLAC and more), plus the complete album the moment it’s released.

Fearsick will be released on July 14th.

Inhuman Condition recently released the first new song, "Recycled Hate". The trio, which features vocalist/drummer Jeramie Kling (Venom Inc, Ex-Deo, The Absence), guitarist Taylor Nordberg (Deicide, The Absence) and bassist Terry Butler (Obituary, Death, Massacre, Six Feet Under), will once again be self-releasing the album on Kling/Nordberg's own Listenable Insanity Records. In addition to the nine new blistering tracks, the band has recorded a series of cover songs to be delegated to the labels they have signed license deals with for their CD releases.

The new single is accompanied by a music video filmed by Deidra Kling and edited by Jeramie Kling.

Nordberg comments on the new song "Recycled Hate":

“The release of Recycled Hate is extra special for us, not only because it launches our second album, but also because it was the first song that was written by Jeramie and I for the albums that became Rat°God and Fearsick back in the fall of 2019. It’s also worth noting that our good pal Paul Mazurkiewicz wrote the lyrics and vocal patterns for this song. We can’t wait to unleash the rest of the album and hit the road this summer!”

Artwork by Dan “Babe Ruth” Goldsworthy Art:

Tracklisting:

“The Mold Testament”

“Recycled Hate”

“Caustic Vomit Reveries”

“I’m Now The Monster”

“King Con”

“Hellucid”

“Wound Collector”

“Fencewalker”

“Where Pain Is Infinity”

“Recycled Hate” video:

Inhuman Condition is:

Jeramie Kling - vocals/drums

Terry Butler - bass

Taylor Nordberg – guitars

(Photo - Deidra Kling - Art)