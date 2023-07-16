INHUMAN CONDITION Release Video For “Godzilla” Cover

Florida’s death-dealers Inhuman Condition are back with another right-hook single; a high-octane cover of the Blue Oyster Cult classic, “Godzilla”. The video for the second single from their upcoming EP, Panic Prayer, features the ever popular reptilian wreaking havoc on a city, while singing about his misadventures. The video was filmed and edited by Daniel Wahlström at Heavy Groove Media, who previously worked with the band on “I’m Now The Monster” and “Caustic Vomit Reveries”.

Set for a July 21st release on Listenable Insanity Records, Panic Prayer is the band’s third release since the their inception in early 2021. With members of Obituary, Deicide, and Venom Inc, the trio is no stranger to extreme music, blending a mix of groovy death metal and thrash, with a pinch of hardcore.

The group have once again enlisted the help of art-extraordinaire Dan “Babe Ruth” Goldsworthy (Cradle Of Filth, Accept, Hakan, Alestorm) for the cover art for the EP. Goldsworthy’s third album cover for the band features the bands “unofficial mascot,” sometimes referred to as “The Rat God”, who was on the group’s 2021 debut Rat God, as well as 2022’s follow-up album Fearsick.

Panic Prayer tracklisting:

"Civilized Holocaust"

"Final Credits"

"Panic Prayer"

"Godzilla"

"The Mold Testament" (live)

"Recycled Hate" (live)

"Euphoriphobia" (live)

"The Neck Step" (live)

Inhuman Condition is:

Jeramie Kling - vocals / drums

Terry Butler - bass

Taylor Nordberg - guitar