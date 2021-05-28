INHUMAN CONDITION Releases “The Neck Step” Video

Florida death/thrash outfit Inhuman Condition have released their fourth and final single from their anticipated debut album Rat°God, before it comes out June 4 on Listenable Insanity Records. The video for “The Neck Step” can be viewed below.

The trio announced their formation earlier this year and have since won the hearts and ears of death metal and thrash metal fans around the globe. The band consists of former Massacre members Terry Butler (also of Obituary, former Death/Six Feet Under) on bass, Jeramie Kling (Venom Inc, The Absence, Goregäng, Fore) on vocals and drums, and Taylor Nordberg (The Absence, Goregäng, Fore) on guitar.

“‘The Neck Step’ is one of my favorite songs on Rat°God. It’s a rifftastic, neck-stepping hell-ride, chock-full of devilish hooks!” Butler says about the new song. The video for “The Neck Step” was filmed and edited by Frank McMahon at Revolt Entertainment.

Rat°God was mixed by Kling and mastered by Nordberg at their own Smoke & Mirrors Productions in Spring Hill, Florida, where the album was written and recorded. The artwork for the album was done by Dan Goldsworthy (Accept, Cradle Of Filth, Alestorm, Xentrix).

The album will be out on June 4 via Listenable Insanity Records, with a vinyl release set for August 6 via Black Serpent Records. Pre-orders are available here.

Tracklisting:

“Euphoriphobia”

“The Neck Step”

“Planetary Paroxysm”

“Killing Pace”

“Gravebound”

“Tyrantula”

“Rat God”

“Crown Of Mediocrity”

“Fait Accompli”

"The Next Step" video:

"Euphoriphobia" video:

“Tyrantula” video:

Inhuman Condition is:

Terry Butler - bass

Jeramie Kling - drums/vocals

Taylor Nordberg - guitar