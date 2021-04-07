INHUMAN CONDITION Releases “Tyrantula” Teaser; Debut Album Out In June

Inhuman Condition has released a teaser for an upcoming song “Tarantula” which will be on the group’s upcoming album. Terry Butler (Obituary, Death, Massacre, Six Feet Under) along with fellow former Massacre members Jeramie Kling (also of Venom Inc, The Absence, Goregäng) and Taylor Nordberg (The Absence, Goregäng) will release their debut album, Rat God, on June 4.

The trio previously announced their partnership with Blood Blast Distribution to release the album on digital formats, a vinyl deal with Black Serpent Records (set for an August 6 release), and will self-release the CD via Kling/Nordberg's Listenable Insanity Records. The band has also signed several licensing deals with labels world-wide to release additional CDs, which will be announced soon.

Rat God was mixed by Kling and mastered by Nordberg at their own Smoke & Mirrors Productions in Spring Hill, Florida, where the album was written and recorded. The artwork for the album was done by Dan Goldsworthy (Accept, Cradle Of Filth, Alestorm, Xentrix).

Tracklisting:

“Euphoriphobia”

“The Neck Step”

“Planetary Paroxysm”

“Killing Pace”

“Gravebound”

“Tyrantula”

“Rat God”

“Crown Of Mediocrity”

“Fait Accompli”

“Tyrantula” teaser:

Inhuman Condition is:

Terry Butler - bass

Jeramie Kling - drums/vocals

Taylor Nordberg - guitar