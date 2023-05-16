INHUMAN CONDITION To Release Panic Prayer EP In July; Includes Cover Of BLUE ÖYSTER CULT Classic

Florida death metallers, Inhuman Condition, have revealed details for their new EP, entitled Panic Prayer. This marks the group’s third release since their formation in early 2021.

Set for a July 21 release via Listenable Insanity Records, Panic Prayer features three new original compositions, four live songs, and a smashing cover of the Blue Öyster Cultclassic hit “Godzilla”. With members of Obituary, Deicide, and Venom Inc., the trio is no stranger to extreme music, blending a mix of groovy death metal and thrash, with a pinch of hardcore.

The group have once again enlisted the help of art-extraordinaire Dan “Babe Ruth” Goldsworthy (Cradle Of Filth, Accept, Hakan, Alestorm) for the cover art for the EP. Goldsworthy’s third album cover for the band features the bands “unofficial mascot”, sometimes referred to as “the Rat God”, who was on the group’s 2021 debut Rat°God, as well as 2022’s follow-up album, Fearsick.

Jeramie Kling says: “When you are face to face with the crushing weight of darkness, what will you reach for? Your wits? Your talisman given to you by an old family member? Or will you embrace the end? This thought will run through everyone’s mind. How you handle that moment is individualistic at best. Believe me, it’s coming. Let’s see your panic prayer.”

The production for the album was done at Smoke & Mirrors Productions in Spring Hill, Florida, with Jeramie Kling and Taylor Nordberg mixing and mastering respectively. The live songs were recorded on their 2022 summer US tour with Deicide.

Panic Prayer will be available on CD, vinyl, cassette tape, as well as a unique box set. Pre-orders for the album, as well as the first single/video will be released June 2 at inhumancondition.bandcamp.com.

Panic Prayer tracklisting:

"Civilized Holocaust"

"Final Credits"

"Panic Prayer"

"Godzilla"

"The Mold Testament" (live)

"Recycled Hate" (live)

"Euphoriphobia" (live)

"The Neck Step" (live)

Inhuman Condition is:

Jeramie Kling - Vocals/Drums

Terry Butler - Bass

Taylor Nordberg - Guitar