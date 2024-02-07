Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Headlined By SHINEDOWN, GODSMACK, BREAKING BENJAMIN

One of America’s most unique events—Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival—returns to historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio for its 6th year, July 19, 20 & 21 with a music lineup packed with top rock acts, more than 115 tattoo artists and haunted attractions.

Following three consecutive years of sellouts, Inkcarceration will feature three stages with three full days of music from bands including headliners Shinedown, Godsmack and Breaking Benjamin, as well as tons of fan favorites like The Offspring, Bad Omens, Halestorm, Parkway Drive, I Prevail, Chevelle, Dropkick Murphys, Sleeping With Sirens, Killswitch Engage, Hollywood Undead, Machinehead, Sevendust, The HU and many more. Inkcarceration also marks Chimaira’s first U.S. festival appearance in 14 years, several other reunion & rare performances and will be one of a limited number of Shinedown shows in 2024.

Brent Smith of Shinedown said, “We are currently in the studio working on new music for Shinedown #8. We will only be playing a select amount of live shows this year, but when the opportunity came to us to headline this year's Inkcarceration, and support DWP, there was no hesitation whatsoever. We are so honored to be a part of this incredible show, and to share the stage with such extraordinary artists, and the GREATEST fans in the world. LET’S GO!!!!!!!!!!”

“Inkcarceration was built on the foundation of community and passion.” says Dan Janssen, Co-Founder and GM of Inkcarceration, “We wanted to create a home for those who love all things rock, metal, and body art, and as we head into our sixth year celebrating three consecutive sold-out events, we’ve accomplished just that. We are expecting another sell-out year, let the countdown to INK 2024 begin!”

During the festival, Inkcarceration attendees have the opportunity to get inked at the onsite tattoo convention hosted inside the world-famous historic prison made famous by the film The Shawshank Redemption. In addition, fans can take self-guided tours of the historic and reportedly haunted Ohio State Reformatory for free during INK, and this is the only time outside the Halloween season that the award-winning haunt Blood Prison is open. Blood Prison is available to Inkcarceration pass holders onsite for an additional fee.

In order to capture some of the supernatural experiences at Ohio State Reformatory, with the help of bands who’ve played Inkcarceration, DWP launched the paranormal investigative YouTube series Voices of Paranormal Prison in 2023. The first season features artists such as Pantera, Corey Taylor, Anthrax, Megadeth and GWAR exploring the haunted prison.

The full music lineup for Inkcarceration 2024 is as follows: Shinedown, Godsmack, Breaking Benjamin, The Offspring, Bad Omens, Halestorm, I Prevail, Chevelle, Parkway Drive, Dropkick Murphys, Killswitch Engage, Hollywood Undead, Sevendust, Sleeping with Sirens, Skillet, Machine Head, Chimaira, The HU, Filter, Poison The Well, As I Lay Dying, Biohazard, Shadows Fall, From Ashes to New, Bad Wolves, Stabbing Westward, Holy Wars, Blessthefall, Trust Company, After The Burial, Ill Niño, Afterlife, Upon a Burning Body, Uncured, Fit For a King, Cold, I See Stars, Flat Black, Devour the Day, Another Day Dawns, Chelsea Grin, Attack Attack, Erra, All Shall Perish, Veil Of Maya, The Word Alive, Dark Divine, The Acacia Strain, Mushroomhead, Brand of Sacrifice, Peyton Parrish, Fight From Within, Kingdom Collapse, Like Moths to Flames, Vampires Everywhere!, Cultus Black, Crossbreed, Traitors, Lions at the Gate, Unsaid Fate, Hunt The Dinosaur, American Dream Machine, Kingdom of Giants, Ten56., The Behest of Serpents, Hannan, Killstreak, Widow7, and Nailed Shut MA

Weekend General Admission and VIP passes, as well as Single Day GA and VIP passes are on sale now starting at $10 down on layaway. Weekend GA passes start at $199.99 plus fees, Weekend VIP start at $479.99 plus fees (with a very limited number remaining), Single Day GA start at $99.00 plus fees.

Purchase festival passes and parking at inkcarceration.com.

INK passes have sold out well in advance the past three years and early bird pass sales for 2024 have been record-breaking, so fans are encouraged to buy early to reserve their spot for the popular destination event that draws fans from every state and many countries around the world.

Fans looking for a full rock experience in Ohio can purchase the special SONINK pass which includes General Admission passes to both Sonic Temple in Columbus, OH (May 16-19) and Inkcarceration for seven nights of unforgettable music and memories. SONINK is available for $399.99 plus fees.

For a fully immersive weekend experience, fans are encouraged to explore the INK camping options, which include access to the Thursday Night Campground Party in the campgrounds (only available to campers). Weekend Camping Packages are available for both Car + Tent and RVs. Admission to the festival is not included in Weekend Camping Packages and must be purchased separately. Hotel packages bundling hotel nights and festival passes are also available. Details on all festival passes, including hotel packages, camping and parking passes can be found at inkcarceration.com/passes/.

In 2023, Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival brought together 75,000 music fans over three days, and it's estimated that upwards of $10 million was invested back into the local economy of Ohio’s Richland County, with more than 40% of festival goers hailing from outside the state of Ohio.

Inkcarceration is co-produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America, and Reinkcarceration LLC, a partnership that formed with the original founders of INK in 2021.