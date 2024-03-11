INNER AXIS Unleashes "Evil Dead " From Upcoming Album Midnight Forces

Prepare to be engulfed in a whirlwind of metal mayhem as Inner Axis releases their new single "Evil Dead", from their upcoming album Midnight Forces.

With "Evil Dead", Inner Axis delves into the darkest recesses of the human psyche, conjuring a haunting sonic landscape that resonates with themes of horror, darkness, and supernatural forces. Drawing inspiration from the iconic cult classic film of the same name, "Evil Dead" channels the raw intensity and relentless energy that fans of the genre crave.

"Evil Dead" sets the stage for a thrilling musical journey that promises to captivate listeners with its electrifying riffs, thunderous drums, and soaring vocals. This single is a testament to Inner Axis' unwavering commitment to delivering uncompromising metal that pushes boundaries and defies expectations.

For further details, visit Inner Axis on Facebook.