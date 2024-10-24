INNERWISH Launch Official Lyric Video For New Single "Soul Asunder"

Greek melodic metal outfit, InnerWish, have released a lyric video for "Soul Asunder". The track will be featured on the band's new album, Ash Of Eternal Flame, out on November 8 via RPM (Reigning Phoenix Music).

A message states: "A fast-paced up-tempo song, full of heavy parts but also full of melodies. Another song we love and believe from this album. No matter how heavy we go at parts, melody was and is our main characteristic. And here, the combination of heaviness and melodies worked great, especially with that open chorus. Lyric-wise it is a song about that point in one’s life where that individual says, “Enough is enough; I have to take care of myself.” Caring for others is terrific, though there’s always a line which, once you cross it and leave yourself behind for the sake of taking care of others, it’s challenging to come back to balance."

Ash Of Eternal Flame can be pre-ordered physically [ltd. CD-digipak or ltd. coloured vinyl], pre-saved on your favourite digital service provider (DSP), or pre-orderd digitally, here.

Ash Of Eternal Flame features two distinct cover designs by Giannis Nakos of Remedy Art Design (known for his work with Amaranthe, Kamelot, Arion, and more). The blue version is used for both the CD and digital formats, while the red version is reserved for the vinyl edition. The album includes twelve tracks (including a bonus cover version for physical formats), recorded at LoNe and Devasoundz Studios in Athens, Greece under the guidance of producer Fotis Benardo. Mixing and mastering were handled by award-winning engineer Henrik Udd, who has worked with acts like Hammerfall, Powerwolf, and Septicflesh.

With a diverse range of lyrical themes -- spanning social and global issues, personal struggles, mythology, and even fantasy -- InnerWish are poised to shine brighter than ever with Ash Of Eternal Flame. Musically, the album cements their legacy as a formidable force in the melodic metal scene.

Ash Of Eternal Flame tracklisting:

"Forevermore"

"Sea Of Lies"

"Higher"

"Soul Asunder"

"Primal Scream"

"Ash Of Eternal Flame"

"Cretan Warriors"

"The Hands Of Doom"

"Once Again"

"I Walk Alone"

"Breathe"

Bonus Track (physical only):

"Send Me An Angel" (Blackfoot cover)

"Higher" video:

"Sea Of Lies" video:

(Photo - Dimitris Marinis / The Storyteller Studio)