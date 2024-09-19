INNERWISH Release Official Music Video For "Sea Of Lies" Feat. HANSI KÜRSCH

Greek melodic metal outfit, InnerWish, have released the new single and video, "Sea Of Lies", featuring Blind Guardian's Hansi Kürsch. The track will be featured on the band's new album, Ash Of Eternal Flame, out on November 8 via RPM (Reigning Phoenix Music).

"It wasn't the 'Hansi song' in the beginning but there actually was no way around! And how couldn't it become that since Hansi Kürsch blessed it with his voice! We love 6/8-time songs, they come totally naturally out of us and this one might be our best one to date! Lyric-wise, it's about one of our times' biggest problems: immigration. The story's told from the perspective of a child, leaving home and warmth for an unknown destination and a probably dark future. The obstacles, the images, the thoughts - they're all shown through the child's eyes and mind. Sometimes people overlook this situation perhaps believing that it doesn't affect them or it's far from their future. But is it after all? Who's next in line? Children are the future. They all deserve the world. Nothing less!," state the group.

Drummer Franki Samoilis adds, "I've been a HUGE Blind Guardian fan since my teenage years, and so is our singer George. Having Hansi Kürsch lend his voice to one of our songs was a childhood dream come true. Thanks to my best friend, Sakis Fragos from Rock Hard Greece, we were able to make it happen. When Hansi sent us his recordings, it was a surreal moment - I was moved to tears. That voice, that presence...we are beyond honoured to have him on our album."

Stream the song here. The video, created by John Nikolopoulos, can be viewed below.

Ash Of Eternal Flame can be pre-ordered physically [ltd. CD-digipak or ltd. coloured vinyl], pre-saved on your favourite digital service provider (DSP), or pre-orderd digitally to receive "Sea Of Lies" feat. Hansi Kürsch instantly, here.

Ash Of Eternal Flame features two distinct cover designs by Giannis Nakos of Remedy Art Design (known for his work with Amaranthe, Kamelot, Arion, and more). The blue version is used for both the CD and digital formats, while the red version is reserved for the vinyl edition. The album includes twelve tracks (including a bonus cover version for physical formats), recorded at LoNe and Devasoundz Studios in Athens, Greece under the guidance of producer Fotis Benardo. Mixing and mastering were handled by award-winning engineer Henrik Udd, who has worked with acts like Hammerfall, Powerwolf, and Septicflesh.

With a diverse range of lyrical themes -- spanning social and global issues, personal struggles, mythology, and even fantasy -- InnerWish are poised to shine brighter than ever with Ash Of Eternal Flame. Musically, the album cements their legacy as a formidable force in the melodic metal scene.

Ash Of Eternal Flame tracklisting:

"Forevermore"

"Sea Of Lies"

"Higher"

"Soul Asunder"

"Primal Scream"

"Ash Of Eternal Flame"

"Cretan Warriors"

"The Hands Of Doom"

"Once Again"

"I Walk Alone"

"Breathe"

Bonus Track (physical only):

"Send Me An Angel" (Blackfoot cover)

"Sea Of Lies" video:

(Photo - Dimitris Marinis / The Storyteller Studio)