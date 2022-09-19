INSANE CLOWN POSSE Announce Hallowicked 2022

It's that special time of year again boys and girls... the night when the dead rise from their graves in search of life... when ghouls and goblins mischievously walk amongst us as your children trick or treat... when the moon is at its fullest and illuminates the night's sky, blinding you from the everlasting evil that surrounds you.

On October 31, we celebrate all things dead and undead! It's time once again for Insane Clown Posse's Hallowicked Clown Show!!!

The event takes place at Harpo's in Detroit. Tickets are on sale here.