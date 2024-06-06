Inside METALLICA's Helsinki Pop Up Shop; Walkthrough Video Posted

Metallica's M72 World Tour No Repeat Weekend - "2 Nights, 2 Different Sets, 2 Different Opening Acts" - lands in Helsinki, Finland this weekend. The shows take place Friday, June 7 and Sunday, June 9 at Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

The band's Pop-Up Shop, at Wanha Satama | Pikku Satamakatu 3-5 | 00160 Helsinki, opened Wednesday (June 5) and YouTube user The Squirrel has posted a walkthrough video. Check it out below.

Fans visiting this year’s Pop-Up Shop can expect to see even more than last year. Not only has the tour merch line expanded to include new designs, but you can also expect to see new Pop-Up Shop exclusive items.

This year, each shop will feature its own splatter vinyl edition of 72 Seasons and a completely exclusive screen-printed poster and event tee courtesy of artist Ken Taylor. Also available is an incredible Zorlove-shaped skateboard by Lovenskate featuring “Crown Of Barbed Wire” art by Pitchgrim, with a t-shirt to match.

For the first time, the Pop-Up Shop is proud to present a limited edition, exclusive set of four alternate band portraits printed on archival 12” board from the 72 Seasons photo sessions taken by Lee Jeffries. Also available will be a Cliff Burton screen-printed poster and t-shirt from Mick Cassidy, brand new Squindo-designed shirts, country-specific patches, and two all-new collectible beer cups. All this before we get to a range of Metallica x Iveco apparel, plus a full selection of classic merch and accessories.

*Please note that there will be a limited daily quota of vinyl, posters, and skateboards on sale, and each will be limited to one per customer.