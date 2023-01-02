Inside Metal’s Celebrated Journalist And Film-Maker BOB NALBANDIAN's Cause Of Death Revealed

Inside Metal’s celebated journalist and film-maker Bob Nalbandian passed away on Friday, December 30th. Nalbandian, who had also played a major part in HardRadio, died at his home in Redding, California. He was 58.

Music Times is reporting that Nalbandian passed away following his battle against cancer. He suffered from mantle cell lymphoma, an aggressive and rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

According to Deadline, Nalbandian began his career in his teen years as the publisher/editor in chief of the heavy metal fanzine The Headbanger in April of 1982. The ‘zine achieved national distribution and was among the first publications to profile the then-unsigned bands Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Armored Saint.

Last year, Nalbandian released the the exciting new documentary, Bay Area Godfathers, the two-volume film focusing on the San Francisco Bay Area metal scene of the early/mid '80s featuring over 50 exclusive interviews of legendary artists and key industry figures from the Bay Area '80s metal scene.

"What a sad day for heavy metal," BraveWords founder/CEO "Metal" Tim Henderson somberly states. "We had a very cool chat on Streaming For Vengeance last year loaded with treasured history from a man filled with so much passion."

Bay Area Godfathers is filled with commentary from the likes of: Lars Ulrich (Metallica), Eric Peterson (Testament/Legacy), Dave Meniketti (Y&T), Rob Cavestany and Andy Galeon (Death Angel), Steve "Zetro" Souza and Tom Hunting (Exodus), Gene Hoglan (Testament/Dark Angel), Craig Locicero (Forbidden), Ron Quintana (Metal Mania/KUSF "Rampage Radio"), Davy Vain (Vain), Dave Lombardo (Slayer/Suicidal Tendencies), Leather Leone (Chastain/Rude Girl), David Ellefson (Megadeth), Marty Friedman, Geoff Thorpe (Vicious Rumors), Jimmy Arceneaux (Club Promoter), Bill Burkard (The Record Exchange), John Bush (Armored Saint), Doug Piercy (Anvil Chorus / Heathen), Craig Behrhorst (Ruffians, Control), Mark McGee and Tommy Sisco (Vicious Rumors/ Overdrive/ Villain), Howard Teman & Alan Teman (Head On & Roadrunner), Frank Bello (Anthrax), Mike Coffey (Stone Vengeance), Mick & Steve Gilbert (Dammaj), Billy Rowe (Jetboy), John Strednansky & Bill Hale (Metal Rendezvous), Bob Gamber (Record Vault/Record Exchange), Gere Fennelly (Anvil Chorus), Michael Coons (Laaz Rockit), Adam Segen, Steven Craig, Mike Varney (Shrapnel Records), Peter Marrino (LeMans), and many more.

The film was again directed by Bob Nalbandian and executively produced by Warren Coyle for MetalRock Films.