INSOMNIUM Part Ways With Guitarist JANI LIIMATAINEN - "Sadly, It Is Now Evident That Jani And The Rest Of Insomnium Have Different Priorities"

Finnish masters of melancholy and haunting melodies Insomnium, have checked in with the following update:

Insomnium are teaming up with their friends from high-speed melodic death virtuosi Omnium Gatherum, for 25 nights of gloom and sinister anthems in North America.

Both bands have been two prime examples of exceptional melodeath originating from Europe’s freezing North and have gained a massive following over the years through their captivating sound that combines blistering guitar riffs, thunderous drumming, and guttural vocals. For years, the American and Canadian fans have been waiting for the combo of “Insomnium Gatherum” to hit the road together again after the pandemic-related cancellation in 2020 and now, with no more virus in sight, it will finally happen in April and May 2024.

Wilderun, hailing from Boston, will join as support with their unique mélange of prog and folk metal.

Dates:

April

11 – Cambridge, MA – The Middle East

12 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Beanfield

13- Ottawa, ON – The Brass Monkey

14 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House

15 – Detroit, MI – The Magic Stick

16 – Chicago, IL – House Of Blues

18 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

19 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

22 – Calgary, AB – Dickens

23 – Edmonton, AB – The Starlite Room

25 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

26 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

27 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

29 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

May

1 – Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theater

3 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

4 – Dallas, TX – The Factory In Deep Ellum

6 – Winter Park, FL – The Conduit

7 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

8 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

9 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

10 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

11 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

Insomnium are:

Markus Hirvonen: Drums

Ville Friman: Guitars

Markus Vanhala: Guitars and clean vocals

Niilo Sevänen: Bass and vocals

(Photo - Terhi Ylimäinen)