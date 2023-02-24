INSOMNIUM Release Music Video For "Godforsaken" Feat. JOHANNA KURKELA; Anno 1696 Album Out Now

Finnish metal melancholists, Insomnium, have released their ninth full-length, Anno 1696, via Century Media Records. Based on a short story by Niilo Sevänen (bass/vocals), Anno 1696 takes the listeners back into the dark times of the witch prosecutions in Northern Europe, famine and superstition.

To celebrate the day, the band is playing two sold-out shows at Helsinki's Tavastia Klubi tonight and tomorrow and has also revealed a new music video for "Godforsaken" (feat. Johanna Kurkela). Once again directed by Riivata Visuals, the new video can be viewed below.

Guitarist Markus Vanhala comments about the track: "This shows the epic side of the album and is taking the listener through the sonic snowstorms and shamanistic plays. I truly love the shamanistic vocals of the beautiful soul Johanna Kurkela who did a perfect job on executing this vision to perfection. We salute you, Johanna! Probably my own favorite on the album, besides 'The Rapids'."

Bassist/vocalist Niilo Sevänen adds: "Vanhala's composition and one of the most epic songs in this bunch. Here we have the renowned Finnish singer Johanna Kurkela performing the female vocals. Lyrics are from the point of view of the main protagonist, Arvid, who tries to solve the mysterious deaths in the small village."

Guitarist Ville Friman concludes: "Also one of the oldest demos we had ready for this album before the pandemic hit. The original female voice sample was elevated to another level by Johanna's vocals. First time we have used female vocals on any Insomnium song."

Stream or purchase Anno 1696 here.

Anno 1696 tracklisting:

"1696"

"White Christ" (feat. Sakis Tolis)

"Godforsaken" (feat. Johanna Kurkela)

"Lilian"

"Starless Paths"

"The Witch Hunter"

"The Unrest"

"The Rapids"

Ltd. Deluxe 2CD Artbook tracks, incl. Songs Of The Dusk (EP)

"Flowers Of The Night"

"Stained In Red"

"Song Of The Dusk"

"The Witch Hunter" visualizer:

"White Christ" video:

"Lilian" video:

Enslaved recently announced a month-long, North American co-headline tour with Insomnium. Dates below.

Tour dates:

April

5 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

6 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

7 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

8 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

10 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

11 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

12 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

14 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

17 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

18 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw

19 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

21 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall

22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

25 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

26 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

28 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

29 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

30 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

The band will also return to the European festival stages this summer:

May

6, 2023 - Kopervik, Norway - Karmøygeddon

June

2-4 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Metalfest Open Air

8-10 - Zamora, Estonia - Z! Live Rock Fest

18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

29 - Seinäjoki, Finland - Provinssi

July

13-15 - Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany - Dong Open Air

13-16 - Anycsciai, Lithuania - Devilstone

25-29 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Tolminator Metal Fest

29 - Oulu, Finland - QStock

August

17-20 - Carhaix, France - Motocultor Festival

Insomnium lineup:

Niilo Sevänen - Bass and Vocals

Jani Liimatainen - Guitars and clean vocals

Markus Hirvonen - Drums

Ville Friman - Guitars

Markus Vanhala - Guitars and clean vocals

(Photo - Terhi Ylimäinen)