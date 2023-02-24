INSOMNIUM Release Music Video For "Godforsaken" Feat. JOHANNA KURKELA; Anno 1696 Album Out Now
Finnish metal melancholists, Insomnium, have released their ninth full-length, Anno 1696, via Century Media Records. Based on a short story by Niilo Sevänen (bass/vocals), Anno 1696 takes the listeners back into the dark times of the witch prosecutions in Northern Europe, famine and superstition.
To celebrate the day, the band is playing two sold-out shows at Helsinki's Tavastia Klubi tonight and tomorrow and has also revealed a new music video for "Godforsaken" (feat. Johanna Kurkela). Once again directed by Riivata Visuals, the new video can be viewed below.
Guitarist Markus Vanhala comments about the track: "This shows the epic side of the album and is taking the listener through the sonic snowstorms and shamanistic plays. I truly love the shamanistic vocals of the beautiful soul Johanna Kurkela who did a perfect job on executing this vision to perfection. We salute you, Johanna! Probably my own favorite on the album, besides 'The Rapids'."
Bassist/vocalist Niilo Sevänen adds: "Vanhala's composition and one of the most epic songs in this bunch. Here we have the renowned Finnish singer Johanna Kurkela performing the female vocals. Lyrics are from the point of view of the main protagonist, Arvid, who tries to solve the mysterious deaths in the small village."
Guitarist Ville Friman concludes: "Also one of the oldest demos we had ready for this album before the pandemic hit. The original female voice sample was elevated to another level by Johanna's vocals. First time we have used female vocals on any Insomnium song."
Stream or purchase Anno 1696 here.
Anno 1696 tracklisting:
"1696"
"White Christ" (feat. Sakis Tolis)
"Godforsaken" (feat. Johanna Kurkela)
"Lilian"
"Starless Paths"
"The Witch Hunter"
"The Unrest"
"The Rapids"
Ltd. Deluxe 2CD Artbook tracks, incl. Songs Of The Dusk (EP)
"Flowers Of The Night"
"Stained In Red"
"Song Of The Dusk"
"The Witch Hunter" visualizer:
"White Christ" video:
"Lilian" video:
Enslaved recently announced a month-long, North American co-headline tour with Insomnium. Dates below.
Tour dates:
April
5 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
6 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
7 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
8 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
10 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall
11 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
12 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
14 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre
15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
17 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
18 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw
19 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
21 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall
22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
23 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater
25 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
26 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
28 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
29 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
30 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
The band will also return to the European festival stages this summer:
May
6, 2023 - Kopervik, Norway - Karmøygeddon
June
2-4 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Metalfest Open Air
8-10 - Zamora, Estonia - Z! Live Rock Fest
18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
29 - Seinäjoki, Finland - Provinssi
July
13-15 - Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany - Dong Open Air
13-16 - Anycsciai, Lithuania - Devilstone
25-29 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Tolminator Metal Fest
29 - Oulu, Finland - QStock
August
17-20 - Carhaix, France - Motocultor Festival
Insomnium lineup:
Niilo Sevänen - Bass and Vocals
Jani Liimatainen - Guitars and clean vocals
Markus Hirvonen - Drums
Ville Friman - Guitars
Markus Vanhala - Guitars and clean vocals
(Photo - Terhi Ylimäinen)