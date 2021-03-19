INSOMNIUM Release New Single "The Conjurer"; Music Video Posted

Finnish melodic death metal masters, Insomnium, present their new single, “The Conjurer”. The video, which was once again created by renowned director Vesa Ranta, can be seen below. Click here to stream the single on all platforms.

The band comments: "We haven't been idle during the pandemic. 'The Conjurer' is a tragic tale of jealous and searing love that opens this new chapter for Insomnium. Monumental composition by Markus Vanhala that reaches its peak in the soaring dual guitar solo. The wintry music video was shot in the dreamlike landscapes of northern Finland by director Vesa Ranta and his team. More shall follow..."

After reaching pole position on official Finnish album charts and hitting German top 10 with the acclaimed album Heart Like a Grave in October 2019, Insomnium were once again supposed to entertain the legions of metal addicts all around the world. And that's what these gentlemen did for the time being: there was definitely no absence of severe headbanging... well, until mid-March 2020 when the good old world abruptly closed its curtains. As of today, when wintry Northern darkness seems to be slowly giving a way to blooming flowers, Insomnium return with the brand-new track “The Conjurer”.

Due to the current pandemic, guitarist Ville Friman unfortunately wasn’t able to join the video shoot.

Starting today, an exclusive “The Conjurer” shirt design and other new merchandise designs can be ordered here.

Insomnium lineup:

Markus Hirvonen - Drums

Ville Friman - Guitars

Niilo Sevänen - Vocals & Bass

Markus Vanhala - Guitars

Jani Liimatainen - Guitars & Vocals