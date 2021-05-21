INSOMNIUM Release New Single "The Reticent"; Official Video Streaming

Finnish melodic death metal masters, Insomnium, have released their new single, “The Reticent”. The video for the track, which was again directed by renowned videographer Vesa Ranta, can be viewed below. Click here to stream the single on all platforms.

The band's Ville Friman comments: "The past year has been a difficult one. People have lost their loved ones, jobs and livelihoods. Hope has been replaced by fear, anxiety and uncertainty. We have all been forced to live our lives in isolation, detached both physically and mentally. This song is about all those feelings. An inner dialogue of hope and hopelessness. During this time, music has been a source of comfort and solace. Something to rely on and return to. And while we have become withdrawn and reticent, our music tolls now ever stronger."

Due to the current pandemic, guitarist Ville Friman unfortunately wasn’t able to join the video shoot.

Insomnium lineup:

Markus Hirvonen - Drums

Ville Friman - Guitars

Niilo Sevänen - Vocals & Bass

Markus Vanhala - Guitars

Jani Liimatainen - Guitars & Vocals