INSOMNIUM Release "Song Of The Dusk" Music Video From Upcoming Songs Of The Dusk EP

Music, essentially, is a weapon to destroy the walls we built around us - and Finnish metal melancholists, Insomnium, are amongst its strongest wielders. Their ninth masterpiece, Anno 1696, released in early 2023 led us deep into the dark and troublesome past of Northern Europe, a time of witches, of superstition, of bloodlust and frenzy. And of werewolves.

In November, Insomnium continue the epic story of Anno 1696 on their addendum-like EP, Songs Of The Dusk, featuring 22 minutes of music and three more journeys into a dark and foggy past.

"We simply had eleven great songs, and we thought that this material is too good to be 'just' bonus tracks," Niilo Sevänen (bass, vocals) states. "They are part of the big story, so you can think of them as the director's cut material that tells a little extra. For those who want to have more."

Mixed by Jaime Gomez Arellano (Orgone Studios) and mastered by Tony Lindgren (Fascination Street Studios), Anno 1696 and the matching Songs Of The Dusk are by far their most accomplished, emotionally rattling, soaring achievements.

Today marks the release of the title track, "Song Of The Dusk", that is available on all digital platforms. Make sure to watch another majestic video from Riivata for the epic, almost 10 minute long saga below.

Originally Songs Of The Dusk was a part of the Ltd. Deluxe 2CD Artbook of Anno 1696, but it is now available separately as: Ltd. CD Digipak, LP with etching on side B and as Digital EP.

Vinyl variants:

- black LP (available all outlets)

- Ltd. white LP (300x) from cmdistro.de & various other retailers

- Ltd. transp. light blue LP (300x) from the European bandshop

- Ltd. transp. red LP (300x) from the North American bandshop and available on tour

The band comments: "As the album would have been too long, we left these three tracks out on the initial version, yet they are part of the Anno 1696 story and complement it and some of the gaps are being filled. Songs Of The Dusk offers an alternative ending, so people can decide which kind of mood they prefer. This version is a bit more hopeful and less tragic, at least on a general Insomnium scale - everyone is dead...except the wolves."

Insomnium are:

Markus Hirvonen: Drums

Ville Friman: Guitars

Markus Vanhala: Guitars and clean vocals

Niilo Sevänen: Bass and vocals

Jani Liimatainen: Guitars and clean vocals

(Photo - Terhi Ylimäinen)