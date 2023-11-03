INSOMNIUM Release "Stained In Red" Music Video; Songs Of The Dusk EP Available Now

Today doesn't only mark the release of Insomnium's Songs Of The Dusk EP, but also the video for "Stained In Red", created by The Dor Brothers with the help of AI.

"'Stained in Red' was written during the pandemic as an antidote to lighter, acoustic-orientated stuff we were coming up with. After the more mellow Argent Moon EP, I wanted to write something more aggressive and heavier", says Ville Friman (guitars). "Some influences from Opeth and Gojira can possibly be heard on this one, as these bands were on heavy rotation on my playlist at that time."

Originally Songs Of The Dusk was a part of the Ltd. Deluxe 2CD Artbook of Anno 1696, but it is now available separately as: Ltd. CD Digipak, LP with etching on side B and as Digital EP.

Vinyl variants:

- black LP (available all outlets)

- Ltd. white LP (300x) from cmdistro.de & various other retailers

- Ltd. transp. light blue LP (300x) from the European bandshop

- Ltd. transp. red LP (300x) from the North American bandshop and available on tour

The band comments: "As the album would have been too long, we left these three tracks out on the initial version, yet they are part of the Anno 1696 story and complement it and some of the gaps are being filled. Songs Of The Dusk offers an alternative ending, so people can decide which kind of mood they prefer. This version is a bit more hopeful and less tragic, at least on a general Insomnium scale - everyone is dead...except the wolves."

Insomnium are:

Markus Hirvonen: Drums

Ville Friman: Guitars

Markus Vanhala: Guitars and clean vocals

Niilo Sevänen: Bass and vocals

Jani Liimatainen: Guitars and clean vocals

(Photo - Terhi Ylimäinen)