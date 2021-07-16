INSOMNIUM Release "The Antagonist" Single And Video; Argent Moon EP Due In September

Finnish melodic death metal pioneers, Insomnium, present their new single "The Antagonist" and announce the release of the Argent Moon EP, which will be released worldwide on September 17 via Century Media Records.

Like the previously released singles - “The Conjurer“ and “The Reticent“ - “The Antagonist“ is one of the four songs which will be featured on this EP. Watch the video for “The Antagonist” below.

Frontman Niilo Sevänen about how the “Argent Moon” EP came to be: "When the Corona outbreak forced us to cancel all the tours and shows, we pretty soon adopted a mindset that we better do something and keep ourselves in motion. We wanted to try how the streaming shows might work. We wanted to see what kind of new music might grow in the darkness and misery of the quarantine. And soon these vibes were channeled into songs that came to be the Argent Moon EP.

"We wanted to try something a bit different so all the four songs on this release represent the softer side of Insomnium. The ballads and the mellow tunes. Acoustic guitars and clean vocals. The sorrow and agony that creeps into your heart when the nights grow longer. But fear not, we haven't changed our style. Next album will be something different again. We used all the ballad ideas here so maybe it will be pure blast beats. We shall see.

"The 'The Antagonist' video is something new and fresh too, since we worked with director & mastermind Ville Lipiäinen for the first time ever. The result is a bit different kind of Insomnium montage."

The Argent Moon EP will be available as Ltd. CD Digipak, LP+CD and as digital album. All physical formats can be pre-ordered here.

The vinyl version will be available in the following colors and limitations:

- Black vinyl, unlimited

- Sky blue vinyl, limited to 200 copies worldwide, available at CMDistro

- Silver vinyl, limited to 200 copies worldwide, only available at the official band store

- Ultra clear vinyl, limited to 500 copies worldwide, only available at the official band store

Tracklisting:

"The Conjurer"

"The Reticent"

"The Antagonist"

"The Wanderer"

"The Conjurer" video:

"The Reticent" video:

Insomnium are:

Markus Hirvonen – Drums

Ville Friman – Guitars

Niilo Sevänen – Vocals & Bass

Markus Vanhala – Guitars

Jani Liimatainen – Guitars & Vocals