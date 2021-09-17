INSOMNIUM Release "The Wanderer" Single And Video; Argent Moon EP Out Now

Finnish melodic death metal pioneers, Insomnium, present a video for their new song, "The Wanderer”, off the Argent Moon EP, released today via Century Media Records and available worldwide on all digital platforms and in different physical formats.

Frontman Niilo Sevänen about “The Wanderer”: "’The Wanderer’ is the fourth and final song on our ‘Argent Moon’ EP. Composition by Markus Vanhala and lyrics by yours truly. Our goal on this EP was to try a bit different kind of songs and in this sense I believe ‘The Wanderer’ excels. I don't think it really resembles any other song we have done before, yet it still sounds like Insomnium. The video was shot on Suomenlinna fortress island in Helsinki."

The Argent Moon EP is available as Ltd. CD Digipak, LP+CD and as digital album. All physical formats can be ordered here.

The vinyl version will be available in the following colors and limitations:

- Black vinyl, unlimited

- Sky blue vinyl, limited to 200 copies worldwide, available at CMDistro

- Silver vinyl, limited to 200 copies worldwide, only available at the official band store

- Ultra clear vinyl, limited to 500 copies worldwide, only available at the official band store

Tracklisting:

"The Conjurer"

"The Reticent"

"The Antagonist"

"The Wanderer"

"The Antagonist" video:

"The Conjurer" video:

"The Reticent" video:

Insomnium are:

Markus Hirvonen – Drums

Ville Friman – Guitars

Niilo Sevänen – Vocals & Bass

Markus Vanhala – Guitars

Jani Liimatainen – Guitars & Vocals