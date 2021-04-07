INSOMNIUM To Perform Entire Shadows Of The Dying Sun Album In Livestream Event, "The Shadows Stream"

Finnish melodic death metal masters, Insomnium, have announced their upcoming livestream, dubbed The Shadows Stream, which will see the band perform their fan-favorite album, Shadows Of The Dying Sun, from their remote hometown Joensuu in Finland.

The stream will be available on April 24 at 10 PM Helsinki, 9 PM Amsterdam, 8 PM London, 3 PM New York and noon Los Angeles time. The stream will be available for 72 hours.

Niilo Sevänen comments: "The fans have spoken, and we shall deliver. Our friends from all over the world voted actively in our album poll and the results are clear: The number one fan-favourite Insomnium album of all time is Shadows Of The Dying Sun. So we shall give you… The Shadows Stream. We will play the entire album and then some more. With all the chit-chat the show will last something like 80 minutes. We are sure that we are going to deliver a killer stream for all you people out there, wherever you are. So join us on Saturday 24th April, open a beer or two, and let the music flow! See you soon, friends!

Tickets for the stream and exclusive merchandise bundles are on sale here.

Insomnium recently released their new single, “The Conjurer”. The video, which was once again created by renowned director Vesa Ranta, can be seen below. Click here to stream the single on all platforms.

The band commented: "We haven't been idle during the pandemic. 'The Conjurer' is a tragic tale of jealous and searing love that opens this new chapter for Insomnium. Monumental composition by Markus Vanhala that reaches its peak in the soaring dual guitar solo. The wintry music video was shot in the dreamlike landscapes of northern Finland by director Vesa Ranta and his team. More shall follow..."

Due to the current pandemic, guitarist Ville Friman unfortunately wasn’t able to join the video shoot.

Lineup:

Markus Hirvonen – Drums

Ville Friman – Guitars

Niilo Sevänen – Vocals & Bass

Markus Vanhala – Guitars

Jani Liimatainen – Guitars & Vocals