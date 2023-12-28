INSURRECTION Debut "The End Of Honesty" Lyric Video

Holland-based melodeath/thrashers, Insurrection, have released a lyric video for "The End Of Honesty", featured on their brand new 4-track Exiled To Earth EP, out now. Watch the clip below:

With Exiled To Earth, Insurrection present their most melodic and mature release so far. Following up Catatonic’(EP, 2015) and Circles Of Despair (full-length, 2019), Exiled To Earth contains meticulously written and thought out melodeath/thrash songs: equally aggressive, upbeat and melodic, but with an added touch of prog and atmosphere this time.

The new EP is available as a limited digipack CD and as digital release on Tunnelgeur Records exclusively now.

Tracklisting:

"Hopeless World Below"

"The End Of Honesty"

"In Terram Extorres"

"Crimson Skies"

"Crimson Skies" video: