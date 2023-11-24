INSURRECTION To Release Exiled To Earth EP Next Month; "Crimson Skies"
November 24, 2023, 53 minutes ago
Holland based melodeath/thrashers, Insurrection, proudly presents cover artwork, first single, tracklisting and release date for their brand new 4-track Exiled To Earth EP.
Following Catatonic (EP, 2015) and Circles Of Despair (full-length, 2019), Exiled To Earth contains meticulously written and thought out melodeath/thrash songs: equally aggressive, upbeat and melodic, but with an added touch of prog and atmosphere this time.
The forthcoming EP will be available digital and as a very limited digipack CD on Tunnelgeur Records exclusively on December 22. Watch a video for the song "Crimson Skies" below.
Mix and mastering for Exiled To Earth was done by Mendel bij de Leij, who previously helmed efforts for Aborted, Severe Torture, For I Am King, Haliphron, etc.
Tracklisting:
"Hopeless World Below"
"The End Of Honesty"
"In Terram Extorres"
"Crimson Skies"