INSURRECTION To Release Exiled To Earth EP Next Month; "Crimson Skies"

Holland based melodeath/thrashers, Insurrection, proudly presents cover artwork, first single, tracklisting and release date for their brand new 4-track Exiled To Earth EP.

Following Catatonic (EP, 2015) and Circles Of Despair (full-length, 2019), Exiled To Earth contains meticulously written and thought out melodeath/thrash songs: equally aggressive, upbeat and melodic, but with an added touch of prog and atmosphere this time.

The forthcoming EP will be available digital and as a very limited digipack CD on Tunnelgeur Records exclusively on December 22. Watch a video for the song "Crimson Skies" below.

Mix and mastering for Exiled To Earth was done by Mendel bij de Leij, who previously helmed efforts for Aborted, Severe Torture, For I Am King, Haliphron, etc.

Tracklisting:

"Hopeless World Below"

"The End Of Honesty"

"In Terram Extorres"

"Crimson Skies"