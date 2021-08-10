INTER ARMA, YAUTJA Team Up For U.S. Winter Tour Dates

August 10, 2021, an hour ago

news heavy metal inter arma yautja

INTER ARMA, YAUTJA Team Up For U.S. Winter Tour Dates

Inter Arma and Yautja will team up for a brief East Coast tour in December. Additional support will be provided by Eye Flys and Yashira. Yautja are touring in support of their new full-length The Lurch. Tickets are on sale Friday, August 13.

Tour dates:

December
1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Funhouse (No Yautja or Yashira)
2 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop 
3 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary 
4 - Chicago, IL - Reggies #
5 - Columbus, OH - Spacebar 
6 - Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR 
7 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl 
8 - Asheville, NC - Asheville Music Hall 
9 - Raleigh, NC - The Pour House 
10 - Harrisonburg, VA - Golden Pony 
12 - Memphis, TN – Growlers

# Peace Simulation Midwest Pop-up Showcase w/ Primitive Man, Indian, more

(Photo - Bibiana Reis)




Featured Audio

IRON MAIDEN - "The Writing On The Wall"

IRON MAIDEN - "The Writing On The Wall"

Featured Video

RAVENOUS Premieres "Die 1,000 Deaths"

RAVENOUS Premieres "Die 1,000 Deaths"

Latest Reviews