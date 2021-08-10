INTER ARMA, YAUTJA Team Up For U.S. Winter Tour Dates

Inter Arma and Yautja will team up for a brief East Coast tour in December. Additional support will be provided by Eye Flys and Yashira. Yautja are touring in support of their new full-length The Lurch. Tickets are on sale Friday, August 13.

Tour dates:

December

1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Funhouse (No Yautja or Yashira)

2 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

3 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

4 - Chicago, IL - Reggies #

5 - Columbus, OH - Spacebar

6 - Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR

7 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

8 - Asheville, NC - Asheville Music Hall

9 - Raleigh, NC - The Pour House

10 - Harrisonburg, VA - Golden Pony

12 - Memphis, TN – Growlers

# Peace Simulation Midwest Pop-up Showcase w/ Primitive Man, Indian, more

(Photo - Bibiana Reis)