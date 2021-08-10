INTER ARMA, YAUTJA Team Up For U.S. Winter Tour Dates
Inter Arma and Yautja will team up for a brief East Coast tour in December. Additional support will be provided by Eye Flys and Yashira. Yautja are touring in support of their new full-length The Lurch. Tickets are on sale Friday, August 13.
Tour dates:
December
1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Funhouse (No Yautja or Yashira)
2 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
3 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
4 - Chicago, IL - Reggies #
5 - Columbus, OH - Spacebar
6 - Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR
7 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl
8 - Asheville, NC - Asheville Music Hall
9 - Raleigh, NC - The Pour House
10 - Harrisonburg, VA - Golden Pony
12 - Memphis, TN – Growlers
# Peace Simulation Midwest Pop-up Showcase w/ Primitive Man, Indian, more
(Photo - Bibiana Reis)