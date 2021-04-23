INTERLOPER Debut Animated Music Video For New Single "Search Party"

Progressive heavy metal vehicle, Interloper, have returned to present their debut, full-length album Search Party, which will be released on June 11 via Nuclear Blast Records. Pre-order the album here.

Today, the band releases the music video for the second single, "Search Party". Watch the animated music video, created by Tony Simone of Zen Beast Media, below.

Miles Dimitri Baker comments, "I am thrilled to have the title track for our record out! I feel it’s an amazing song to follow up the first single off this record. I think it does a great job of showing some of the diversity song to song that you can expect to hear on this record. 'Search Party' is one of my favorites on the record. I feel that the structure, melodies, and progressions in this tune were so beautifully done. I hope you all enjoy the title track off of our record Search Party as much as we do!"

Aaron Stechauner states, "This is my favorite Interloper song, and really my favorite song I’ve ever been involved with. I actually think it’s the best one on the album, alongside its sister song 'Cheshire'. When I listen to this song it doesn’t even feel like I’m listening to my own band… it feels like I’m listening to a song that one of my favorite bands wrote. One of those legend bands like Opeth or Gojira or Meshuggah. Not from a sound sense, more so from an emotional place. It’s kind of surreal to call it my own. That probably sounds a little dramatic or maybe even a bit pretentious, but it is a genuine feeling. I’m pretty anxious to see what people think about it because I probably care about people loving it as much as I do more than any other song."

Andrew Virrueta comments, "This song is one of my favorites off of the record. In my opinion, it's one of the tightest songs compositionally and this song, I think, sets the stage for the rest of the songs following its completion. 'Search Party' definitely sets a benchmark for me to meet throughout the rest of the album's writing process. I hope you all fall in love with this song like we did!"

The deep cohesiveness of Interloper’s writing process for Search Party allowed for a creative project with no real boundaries or restrictions. The album was produced by the band and Joey Virrueta. Drums were recorded at Big Bad Sound LA by Jack Ruley and Zach Fisher, with the mixing and mastering completed once more by Andrew’s brother Joey Virrueta.

The album artwork was created by Caelan Stokkermans.

Tracklisting:

“Pathkeeper”

“Bound To Fall”

“Moonlight”

“Dreamlands”

“Drift”

“Search Party”

“The Wishing Well”

“Idle Years”

“Thank Cheshire”

“Baring Teeth”

“Rio” (Duran Duran cover)

