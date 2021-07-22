INTERLOPER Release Drum Playthrough Video For "The Wishing Well"

Progressive heavy metal vehicle, Interloper, have released a drum playthrough video for "The Wishing Well", a track from their debut full-length, Search Party, which was released in June via Nuclear Blast Records. Order the album here, and watch the new clip below:

The deep cohesiveness of Interloper’s writing process for Search Party allowed for a creative project with no real boundaries or restrictions. The album was produced by the band and Joey Virrueta. Drums were recorded at Big Bad Sound LA by Jack Ruley and Zach Fisher, with the mixing and mastering completed once more by Andrew’s brother Joey Virrueta.

The album artwork was created by Caelan Stokkermans.

Tracklisting:

“Pathkeeper”

“Bound To Fall”

“Moonlight”

“Dreamlands”

“Drift”

“Search Party”

“The Wishing Well”

“Idle Years”

“Thank Cheshire”

“Baring Teeth”

“Rio” (Duran Duran cover)

"Search Party" video:

“Drift” video: