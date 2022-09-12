INTERLOPER Share Visualizer Video For New Single "Bear The Weight"

Progressive heavy metal vehicle, ​Interloper, is keeping busy in 2022 with the releases of their album Search Party as well as several US tours. Today, the band releases their new single, "Bear The Weight".

Miles Baker comments, “‘Bear The Weight’ is a song about the struggle one goes through when their life starts to catch up with them. We’re really proud of this one musically as well and think it shines some cool light on another area of our music. Hope you enjoy it!"

For "Bear The Weight", the recording, mixing, and mastering was completed by their very own vocalist/guitarist Andrew Virrueta. Adrian Loeb created the artwork for the single.

Watch the "Bear The Weight" video visualizer below, and listen to the single on all streaming platforms, here.

The band is currently on The Divine Ascension Tour with Fallujah, Psycroptic and openers Cognitive.