INTHEOSIS Feat. EXTOL Vocalist Share Debut Single “Mysteria”

InTheosis is the brainchild of Norwegian Grammy-nominated Extol vocalist, Peter Espevoll, and Australian Gold producer Jon Reichardt. On paper it would seem like an unlikely fit, as the two have found success in very different musical genres, but in reality the collaboration makes perfect sense.

Today, they have shared their debut single "Mysteria".

Despite living on opposite sides of the globe, the two have more in common than most. Both are third culture kids having faced years of complex trauma respectively.

Both experienced music as tormenter and healer. Both are learning how to live with the scars of the past, hoping to create meaning and solidarity from suffering.

InTheosis is the musical representation of this journey as the two find solace in the ancient and sacred, but also the dissonant and jaded. Everything will be made beautiful in its time.

A whirlwind of abrasive, down-tuned riffage and metric modulation colliding with the haunting, soaring vocals of Espevoll, their debut single "Mysteria" reflects the ongoing struggle for peace within the storms of life.