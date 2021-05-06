INVICTA And Friends Cover "The Hellion/Electric Eye" By JUDAS PRIEST In New Video

Kitchener metal band Invicta has teamed up with some friends to cover "The Hellion/Electric Eye" by Judas Priest. The song is from the upcoming Kitchener-Waterloo Metal Cover Compilation which will be released on streaming platforms tomorrow, May 7th

Invicta guitarist Jonah Kay commented: "We are definitely excited to be releasing this cover. Not only is it a great classic metal song, but the lyrics hit home more now then when the song was released! I'm really happy with how it turned out, considering it was the most ambitious recording I've ever done; including five vocalists and five lead guitar parts. Be sure to check out the video so you can see who is performing each part."

Invicta vocalist / guitarist Kyle Edissi says: “We decided to do the covers because we are all friends and wanted to collaborate on a fun project that is also sick. We all rehearse in the same building and a lot of us have played in each other's bands. We thought it would be a good showcase of the local talent we have in the area. We wanted to pick old school metal songs we all liked that were also suitable in style for each band. It's our best effort to pay tribute to the '80s and early '90s metal that influenced each of our bands."

Tracklisting:

Invicta - "Hellion/Electric Eye" (Judas Priest) Compilation song featuring Raider, Cathartic Demise, Aepoch, Rippr'd

Cathartic Demise - "Good Mourning/Black Friday" (Megadeth)

Rippr'd - "Toxic Waltz" (Exodus)

Invicta - "Killers" (Iron Maiden)

Raider - "Carnivorous Obsession" (Demolition Hammer)

Aepoch - "Trapped In A Corner" (Death)

Stolos - "Leave Me In Hell (Venom) Live off the floor