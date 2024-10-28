IOTUNN Reveals "Earth To Sky" Music Video

Danish/Faroese progressive metal collective, Iotunn, are pleased to unveil their video for "Earth To Sky". The track is featured on the band's Kinship full-length, out now on Metal Blade Records.

A monolithic album arising from the primeval sea, Kinship is a mythological journey through eight tracks that span immense spheres both musically and lyrically, exploring the deep roots of human nature, its connection and disconnection with everything and everyone, and how our choices have always defined ourselves and the lives lived.

Comments guitarist Jesper Gräs on "Earth To Sky": "This song is, in many ways, inspired by the tradition of film music. It is progressive and yet simple at its core and presents a sound full of themes, moods, and feelings which truly unfold in the mid-sections but are constantly present throughout. When we were done with the album, we all got hit by this one in a very special way which we had not foreseen, and we found it to be a natural single from the Kinship album. It holds many things which we hold dearly, includes many of the core ingredients which is Iotunn, and it has some of the most brutal metal of the album."

Adds guitarist Jens Nicolai, "This song is built on two connected ideas except a couple of minor detours, so it's a way of writing that we've done before - to see how many colors we can paint within very limited settings. As it turned out, the frame got bigger and bigger and rich on motifs, and it's got lots of cool transitions."

Kinship unfolds the story of a prehistoric tribesman. It tells the story of life's manyfold conditions as themes of unity/disunity, light/dark, body/mind, nature/culture, good/evil, creation/destruction, and human/inhuman appear throughout the album. The album also shows Iotunn reveal their musical worlds to their fullest scales to date which has been the dream achievement in composing the offering.

"The creation of Kinship has been the most extensive and wild journey we've ever been part of," says Jesper Gräs, "Like trekking up the Galdhøpiggen mountain in Norway, we have crossed peak after peak and seen things continuously brighter and wider until we reached the top, the end. Never have we been prouder and more pleased, and we hope our fans - old and new - will take this album into their hearts and let it unfold from there."

The artwork and art pieces of Kinship were created by the ink and graphite illustrator and artist, Saprophial (Hammers Of Misfortune), with the design and layout created by art director Brian Ames at Metal Blade Records. Kinship was mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios Denmark (Arch Enemy, Katatonia, The Black Dahlia Murder, Volbeat, Týr).

Kinship tracklisting:

"Kinship Elegiac"

"Mistland"

"Twilight"

"I Feel The Night"

"The Coming End"

"Iridescent Way"

"Earth To Sky"

"The Anguished Ethereal"

"Iridescent Way" video:

"Twilight" lyric video:

"I Feel The Night" video:

Iotunn is:

Jón Aldará - vocals

Jens Nicolai Gräs - guitar

Jesper Gräs - guitar

Eskil Rask - bass

Bjørn Wind Andersen - drums

(Photo - Nikolaj Bransholm)