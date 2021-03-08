IOTUNN - "Safe Across The Endless Night" Song Discussion & Acoustic Performance; Video

Denmark's Iotunn recently released their new album, Access All Worlds, via Metal Blade Records. Access All Worlds can be ordered here.

The new video below features a discussion and acoustic performance of the song "Safe Across The Endless Night":

Formed in 2015, Iotunn (which is old Norse for "Giant") entered the scene with their acclaimed EP, The Wizard Falls (2016), which was mixed by Flemming Rasmussen (Metallica, Morbid Angel, Blind Guardian, Rainbow) at Sweet Silence Studios. After some line-up changes, the band found their voice and narrator in March 2018: Jón Aldará (Hamferd), plus bassist Eskil Rask (Sunless Dawn) in October 2019. The quintet - completed by Jens Nicolai Gräs (guitars), Jesper Gräs (guitars), Bjørn Wind Andersen (drums) - then began work on their first full-length and Metal Blade Records debut: Access All Worlds.

Mixed and mastered by Fredrik Nordström (In Flames, At the Gates, Dimmu Borgir) at Fredman Studios, Access All Worlds is seven songs driven by creative curiosity and artistic honesty, that also initiate feelings and reflections. An epic, cosmic and contemplative journey of energetic beauty and ferocity, Access All Worlds reflects on human existence, set in a storyline following daring space travelers. The music is grounded in roaring, colorful drumming and crushing bass, while the sonic horizon is painted with a vast spectrum of guitar-driven expression, all overarched by narration through diverse vocals. "We wanted to make an epic, strong and atmospheric yet rocking record both musically and lyrically. Jón came with the idea based on space travelers trying to find answers to the apocalypse, which reflects many of the impressions, feelings and thoughts human life holds that originates from something vast, mysterious, chaotic and breathtakingly spectacular. Everything just went berserk regarding the album theme. Is everything occurring in the lyrics just a dream? Is the album an allegory for any individual's chapters in life? Where does the album actually start and end? Stuff like that. We find that the album can be interpreted in various ways. For us, the album is a truly exciting journey, and we hope it will be for the listener as well, on his or her own terms", says guitarist Jens Nicolai.

Visually, Access All Worlds is completed by Nicole Kantor (design and layout) and Eliran Kantor (artwork), known for their work with Testament, Atheist, Hatebreed, Soulfly, etc.

Access All Worlds tracklisting:

"Voyage Of The Garganey I"

"Access All Worlds"

"Laihem's Golden Pits"

"Waves Below"

"The Tower Of Cosmic Nihility"

"The Weaver System"

"Safe Across The Endless Night"

"The Tower Of Cosmic Nihility" video:

"Voyage Of The Garganey I" video:

Iotunn lineup:

Jón Aldará - vocals

Jens Nicolai Gräs - guitars

Jesper Gräs - guitars

Eskil Rask - bass

Bjørn Wind Andersen - drums