Iran’s HETEROCHROME Streaming New Single "The Bearing"

Hailing from Iran, Heterochrome as seen its fair share of trials and tribulations, social injustice, and civil unrest. They take these experiences and meld them together with an eclectic blend of progressive, melodic, and nu-metal along with traditional Persian music. The third single “The Bearing”, off their upcoming album From The Ashes, deals with oppression and finding out who you really are.

The band explains: “One of the few tracks remaining from the original lineup of this album, 'The Bearing' was written by Mida in trying to process all that is growing up in Iran with a different sexual identity from others. Bearing the weight of oppression and ignorance for years, fighting for their right to love and live as who they are, all that pent-up anger came out in the lyrics.”

Compared to their debut album Melancholia, which came out in 2017, the lyrics and music on their new release From The Ashes point out social and political issues of both their home country Iran, such as incarceration and criminalization of the metal genre, sexual identity, and female singing, and on a larger scale the world, such as the climate change dilemma.

As a progressive band, Heterochrome puts a strong emphasis on the instrumentals as well as the vocals in their music. The instrumental sections are designed to deliver the specific atmosphere for the story that is being told throughout the song. They also embrace fully instrumental tracks, present on both albums.

With a variety of influences, centered mainly around the 90s and 00s progressive and alternative styles, Heterochrome has coined itself Melancholic Persian Metal. They are recommended for fans of Gojira, Draconian, and Lacuna Coil.

From The Ashes will be released on May 13. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“Baraye Farda, For Tomorrow”

“Badbadak, The Flight”

“Rage Against The People”

“WOTB”

“The Bearing”

“Transition”

“Time’s Up”

“Through Evil Within”

“Sargardan, Wanderer”

“The Outlaw”

