Ireland’s FOR RUIN Release New Relapse EP; All Four Tracks Available For Streaming

Irish metal band For Ruin have released their digital-only four track EP, Relapse, on Spotify, Apple Music, Bandcamp, and all other common streaming platforms. The first digital single from the EP, "In Vain", was released on March 17th. All EP tracks are available for streaming below via the band’s YouTube channel.

Founding member John Murphy reignited the band’s spark over the past 2-3 years, writing a wide range of new material. On completion of a home studio renovation, he began to refine and record songs intended for For Ruin as well the doom metal band he is active in, The Grief (whose debut EP’s and full-length were both released in 2020).

Eight For Ruin songs were recorded and performed by Murphy at The Barn and the first of which was the Elapse EP - this second EP Relapse completes the release of the eight songs marking the return of the band to creativity.

The eight songs have been mastered by Marko Tervonen (The Crown) during August 2020 at Studio-MT, in Sweden. Artwork for both EP’s comes from Ken Coleman (Morbid Angel, The Cranberries).

Tracklisting:

“Devout”

“Only The Dead”

“In Vain”

“Bastion”