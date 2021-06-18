Ireland’s FOR RUIN Releases Set In Stone CD

Irish metal band For Ruin has released a ten track CD today titled Set In Stone. The CD will be available from today as a special limited edition from the band's Bandcamp.

Set In Stone features two brand new and previously unreleased tracks, unique to the Set In Stone physical CD release along with the eight songs that were previously released digitally as the Elapse and Relapse EPs during the past year.

The ten songs have been mastered by Marko Tervonen (The Crown) at Studio-MT, in Sweden. Artwork for the CD comes from Ken Coleman (Morbid Angel, The Cranberries).

Tracklisting:

“Wrack & Ruin”

“Set In Stone”

“Elapse”

“Fuel To The Fire”

“The Worm Turned”

“The Measure Of A Man”

“Devout”

“Only The Dead”

“In Vain”

“Bastion”

“Set In Stone”: