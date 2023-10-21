Irish Thrashers CROSSFIRE Sign With Wormholedeath Records; "Switch To Reset" Single / Lyric Video Streaming

Dublin-based thrash metal powerhouse Crossfire is proud to announce their signing with Wormholedeath Records for the release of their album, Switch To Reset, scheduled to hit the metal scene on December 15.

In a joint statement, Crossfire expressed their excitement about this partnership:

“Crossfire is delighted to be a part of WormHoleDeath Records to release our debut album Switch To Reset. It is the result of years of hard work towards creating music that we believe represents the very best of thrash metal. WormHoleDeath has been so supportive in the long journey we have gone on to create this album and we’re incredibly excited to be a part of a family of talented professionals and artists as we share our music with the world!”

Formed by friends Kevin O'Connor-Conroy (guitar) and Conor Jordan (bass), Crossfire quickly gained recognition in the Dublin metal scene. With the addition of Dan O’Connor (drums) and Matt O’Brien (guitar), they solidified their reputation as one of Ireland's premier young thrash metal bands. Their distinctive blend of sci-fi and horror lyricism, combined with their relentless, neck-snapping thrash, pays homage to the golden age of the genre.

Crossfire has not only headlined shows across Ireland but has also shared the stage with international heavyweights such as Exhorder, Lost Society, Gama Bomb, and Xentrix, further establishing their prowess in the metal world.

Crossfire presents their first single and accompanying video, "Switch To Reset".

Crossfire line-up:

Kevin O'Connor-Conroy - Guitar/Vocals

Conor Jordan - Bass

Dan O’Connor - Drums

Matt O’Brien - Guitar