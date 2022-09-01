IRIST Debut Official Visualizer Video For New Song "Surging Ablaze"

Atlanta-by-way-of-South America band, Irist, return with the Gloria EP on September 16, via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band release a visualizer for the song, "Surging Ablalze". Watch below.

Says the band: "We’re thrilled to unveil another track from our forthcoming Gloria EP today. 'Surging Ablaze' is a song about the contemplative journey, meditative states, and ultimately relief one experiences when getting to the other side of a difficult situation. This is a rhythmically more measured song for us, and the fact that we were able to add some lyrics in Portuguese makes it even more unique. Thank you 12 Inch Media for the stunning visual you made us to accompany the track."

The EP, which once again finds the band’s music mixed by Matt Bayles (Mastodon/Isis), comes after a hindered rollout for what many predicted was going to launch the band as one of the more prominent new bands in heavy music. With a release, and tour, slated for the Spring of 2020, the band was sidelined in the wake of international lockdowns, with Carvalho moving back to Brazil and guitar player Pablo Davila moving to Texas to work in an Austin COVID-ward.

“We still wrote a bit despite the distance,” adds Carvalho, “Musically, we began to explore more melodic vocal lines, and we added synth, noise, and electronic element. We write intense melodies and frantic beats to convey what’s in our lyrics.”

Now, with the Gloria EP on the horizon, as well as dates with Pallbearer, Elder and upcoming record releases shows, guitar player Pablo Davila is eager for the band to pick up where they left off: “We couldn’t be more excited and grateful to be releasing new music. It’s really important to me that the music reflect what Rodrigo is saying, and vice versa, and with ‘Heal’ we wanted to convey something painful and at the same time hopeful.”

The digital only EP can be pre-saved here.

Gloria EP tracklisting:

"Gloria"

"Heal"

"III"

"Surging Ablaze"

"Watchful Eye"

"Heal" lyric video:

Irist is:

Rodrigo Carvalho (vocals)

Pablo Davila (guitar)

Adam Mitchell (guitar)

Bruno Segovia (bass)

Drums on all tracks by Jason Belisha.

(Photo - Susy Reyes)