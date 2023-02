IRON ALLIES Feat. Former ACCEPT Members HERMAN FRANK And DAVID REECE Announce First Live Shows

Iron Allies, featuring former Accept members Herman Frank & David Reece, along with Victory members Malte Burkert and Mike Pesin, and former U.D.O. drummer Francesco Jovino, have announced their first live dates.

Dates:

March

10 - Silvercube Lounge & Hardrock Lounge - Dielsdorf, Switzerland

11 - Jonnys Lion-Cave - Trübbach, Switzerland

June

9-10 - Japara Rock - Opanets, Bulgaria

Iron Allies released their debut album, Blood In Blood Out, last October via AFM Records. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Full Of Surprises"

"Blood In Blood Out"

"Destroyers Of The Night"

"Fear No Evil"

"Evil The Gun"

"Martyrs Burn"

"Blood On The Land"

"Nightmares In My Mind"

"Selling Out"

"Freezin"

"Truth Never Mattered"

"We Are Legend (You And I)"

"Destroyers Of The Night" video:

"Blood In Blood Out" video:

"Full Of Surprises" lyric video:

Lineup:

David Reece (vocals)

Herman Frank (guitar)

Mike Pesin (guitar)

Malte Burkert (bass)

Francesco Jovino (drums)