IRON ALLIES Feat. Former ACCEPT Members HERMAN FRANK And DAVID REECE To Release Debut Album In October; "Full Of Surprises" Lyric Video Streaming

Former Accept members Herman Frank & David Reece, along with Victory members Malte Burkert and Mike Pesin, and former U.D.O. drummer Francesco Jovino, are presenting their new hard-hitting heavy metal band, Iron Allies. The band has signed with AFM Records, and will release their debut album, Blood In Blood Out, on October 21.

Pre-order the album here, and watch a lyric video for the first single, "Full Of Surprises", below.

Herman Frank and David Reece are the classic combination of song-writing guitarist and first-rate lyricist cum singer, a combination that, more than once, has caused a stir in music history.

Herman Frank comments: “This record cannot be compared to anything David or I have produced in our past. It’s at the same time standing on its own, while sounding like it came from the one and the same mold. You could say: the two of us have sought and found each other!"

Tracklisting:

"Full Of Surprises"

"Blood In Blood Out"

"Destroyers Of The Night"

"Fear No Evil"

"Evil The Gun"

"Martyrs Burn"

"Blood On The Land"

"Nightmares In My Mind"

"Selling Out"

"Freezin"

"Truth Never Mattered"

"We Are Legend (You And I)"

"Full Of Surprises" lyric video:

Lineup:

David Reece (vocals)

Herman Frank (guitar)

Mike Pesin (guitar)

Malte Burkert (bass)

Francesco Jovino (drums)