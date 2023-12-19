IRON FRONT Releases New Single “Slam Of ‘87”

“Slam Of ’87” is the newest auditory savagery from Oakland, California-based brutal death metal outfit Iron Front. The track precedes the band’s second album, Hooked, nearing January release on Creator-Destructor Records.

Originally formed in 2016 as Dire Wolves, the band reformatted to Iron Front in 2019 and is currently embodied by drummer Max Mahmood, guitarist/vocalist Cruz Garcia, guitarist Jesse Dicruttalo, bassist Dmitri Castillo Russel, and vocalist Topey Plourde. Taking inspiration from old-school death metal and NYHC, the output of Iron Front is a hardcore-adjacent, slam-induced alloy of pure savagery, calling to mind 200 Stab Wounds, Snuffed On Sight, Skinless, Bodybox, Internal Bleeding, and Suffocation.

Iron Front has independently released a handful of demos, singles, and one full-length, as well as an EP on Transylvanian Recordings.. They have received airplay on independent radio stations including Possessed vocalist Jeff Becerra’s Gimme Metal show and were interviewed on Rampage Radio. Iron Front has performed live all over the greater Bay Area and has toured across the Western US.

Now, Iron Front arrives with their most decimating material to date with their second album, Hooked, the succinct but dense record savagely unloads seven earthmoving tracks stacked with infectious riff-hooks and earthmoving beatdowns. Recorded, mixed, and mastered by Nicholas Morosini at Inpatient Studios in Oakland, Hooked was completed with cover art by Julian Felipe Mora Ibañez.

With the premiere of “Slam Of ’87,” Topey Plourde states, “It’s one of the more hardcore influenced songs on the album, with low chugging riffs and some mid-tempo sections. As with all the songs on the record, Nick Morosini did a great job mixing it; just listen to that snare. The track features our friend Gerold, formerly of Death Pickle and the current bassist of Manos De Fierro, who came in and did a dope verse.”

Hooked will be released on LP and digital platforms on January 12. Preorders are available at the Creator-Destructor webshop and Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Dissolved In Resin”

“Slug Rounds”

“Burned By A Crack Pipe”

“Pig Splitter”

“Hooked”

“Intestinal Siphon”

“Slam Of ‘87”

Iron Front will support Hooked with regional live actions and tour dates in 2024, leading with a trio of shows in San Diego, Pomona, and Los Angeles January 5 through 7, and a release show for the album in San Francisco on January 13. Watch for additional dates to post shortly.

Dates:

January

5 – San Diego, CA – Better Half Supply Co

6 – Pomona, CA – The Haven

7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Rec Center

13 – San Francisco, CA – The Bottom Of The Hill (Hooked release show)

(Photo – Bobby Kirwin)